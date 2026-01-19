Goa's 3rd district Kushavati to cover 2.2 lakh people, focus on tribal upliftment

Panaji, Jan 19 (PTI) Goa's newly-carved third district Kushavati will cover a population of 2.20 lakh, including a sizeable number of Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, and its formation is being seen as part of government efforts to bring administration closer to people living in hinterland talukas.

The government last month announced the creation of a third district in the coastal state, which earlier comprised North and South Goa districts. The new district, Kushavati, named after a river that flows through the region, will include talukas of Quepem, Sanguem, Canacona and Dharbadora, all earlier part of South Goa.

The creation of Kushavati district is being seen as a transformative step that could significantly uplift social and economic lives of tribal communities living in hinterland talukas of South Goa.

According to the government, Kushavati will cover a population of 2.20 lakh out of 16 lakh in the state, mostly spread across the South-East areas that are home to wildlife sanctuaries like Netravali, Cotigao, Mahaveer, National Park and others.

Goa Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai on Monday said the new district will comprise Canacona, Sanguem, Quepem and Dharbandora -- regions that fall along the Western Ghats and are home to sizeable populations of ST communities such as Kunbi, Velip and Dhangar.

He noted the formation of the district would help integrate these communities into the mainstream and ensure better access to government schemes, welfare funds and development programmes.

"These areas have remained geographically and administratively distant for decades. A separate district will ensure focused governance, quicker delivery of benefits and inclusive growth for tribal communities," Phal Dessai said.

The minister underlined the historical and civilizational importance of the Kushavati region, named after the Kushavati river, stating that livelihoods and settlements in the area have evolved around the river over centuries.

He credited Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking what he described as a "visionary step" by approving creation of the aspirational district.

Beyond social upliftment, Kushavati is expected to ease administrative pressure on existing districts.

Phal Dessai said it would lead to faster disposal of court cases through dedicated district courts and fast-track mechanisms, establishment of a district hospital, and smoother functioning of government departments.

The minister highlighted that the four talukas under Kushavati are major agricultural belts and rich in biodiversity, which would receive greater protection and policy attention.

The move has found support among residents and stakeholders across South Goa. Ram Naik, a resident of Curchorem, described the decision as historic, saying the demand for a third district had been pending for years.

"Real development is not possible without decentralisation. This step will ensure government schemes reach the last person, especially ST, SC and OBC communities," he maintained.

Business communities have also welcomed the move, citing improved ease of administration and economic opportunities.

Varun Kudchadkar, a South Goa-based businessman, said the creation of a new district would reduce the burden on existing offices and bring services closer to citizens.

"New government offices will generate fresh business opportunities and spur local development," he said, noting that the choice of the district headquarters would depend on technical factors such as land availability, infrastructure and connectivity.

Quepem MLA Altone D'Costa of the Congress said the formation of the district was the "need of the hour" for remote talukas like Canacona, Sanguem and Dharbandora.

While welcoming the proposal to locate the headquarters in Quepem, he stressed that the real challenge lies ahead.

"The announcement must translate into better facilities, efficient administration and improved living standards. Creating offices, courts and hospital infrastructure will require coordinated effort over the next few years," the legislator emphasised.

As the government moves towards operationalising Kushavati district, expectations are high that decentralised governance will not only streamline administration, but also serve as a catalyst for inclusive development in Goa's tribal heartland.