Goa’s Anjuna-Vagator coastal belt to remain shut on Monday

Panaji, Feb 18 (PTI) Tourists visiting the famous Anjuna-Vagator belt in North Goa will likely face inconvenience on Monday (February 20) as the locals and business community have decided to observe a daylong shutdown over the state’s coastal regulation zone norms.

Local activist Gajanan Tilve said businesses in the area are suffering due to the “failure” of the state government in finalising the Coastal Zone Management Plan.

He said the High Court of Bombay at Goa recently ordered the sealing of 175 establishments, including restaurants, shops and hotels, holding them illegal.

“There are some establishments that exist even before the coastal regulation zone law came into force. There are traditional structures but even they have been declared as illegal,” he said.

The Anjuna-Vagator locals held a conference in their area on Sunday where they declared the bandh on Monday.

Tilve said all the shops, restaurants and tourist taxis in the area won’t operate on Monday.

“We will not stop any tourist from visiting here but they will find everything shut,” he said, adding that tourists already staying in hotels in the area won’t be disturbed.

A senior police official said they have been informed about the bandh and cops will be deployed to maintain law and order.

“We are expecting the Bandh to be peaceful but still, considering the fact that the area is a tourist spot, we have taken abundant precaution,” he said. PTI RPS NR