Goa's Atal Setu to be illuminated to mark National Organ Donation Day

Panaji, Aug 2 (PTI) The iconic Atal Setu bridge in Panaji in Goa will be illuminated in bright green from Friday till Sunday to mark National Organ Donation Day, which is celebrated on August 3.

The initiative aims to serve as a poignant reminder of the men, women and children who have died waiting for a life-saving organ and also express gratitude to organ donors and their families for giving the supreme gift of life, Dr Shekhar Salkar, president of Indian Medical Association, Bicholim, said.

The initiative has been undertaken by Mohan Foundation and IMA, Goa, he added.

IMA Goa president Dr Sandesh Chodankar said more than a million Indians suffer from end-stage organ failure, and less than 10 per cent of them get timely help.

"A primary reason for the lengthy waiting lists for organ transplants is the lack of awareness about the possibility of organ donation after brain death, despite improving public awareness over the years," he said.

Given India's low organ donation rate of 0.64 per million population, one of the lowest in the world, there is crucial need to sensitize the public and encourage them to discuss their organ donation wishes with loved ones, Dr Amol Mahaldar, chairman of IMA Goa's organ donation cell said.

The illumination of Atal Setu will raise awareness about organ donation and spark conservations among people about it, Gabriel Pereira, the representative of Mohan Foundation, said.