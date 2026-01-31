Goa's citizens want honest, people-centric politics, AAP will work to fulfil their hope: Kejriwal

Panaji, Jan 31 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the citizens of Goa want an "honest and people-centric politics" in the state, and added that his party will work towards fulfilling their hopes and aspirations.

Kejriwal on Saturday held a meeting with the party's local unit to discuss ways to strengthen the party base in the coastal state.

The former Delhi chief minister arrived in Goa on Friday on his three-day-long visit.

In a post on X handle, Kejriwal wrote, "Had a lunch meeting today with the Aam Aadmi Party Goa State Committee and held detailed discussions on strengthening the organisation in the state." "The people of Goa want an honest alternative and people centric politics. Together with the people, we will work to fulfil Goa's hopes and aspirations," he added.

Party sources said Kejriwal along with party's Goa desk in-charge Atishi has been holding a series of meetings with a view to expand the party base in the state.

In the 40-member Goa assembly, the AAP currently has two MLAs.

Earlier this month, the AAP faced a major setback after a group of senior leaders, including its ex-state unit president Amit Palekar, acting chief Shrikrishna Parab and three other office-bearers, resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Palekar was removed from the post of Goa AAP president late last month after the party faced humiliating defeat in the ZP (district councils) polls, winning just one of the 42 seats it contested in the December 20 elections. PTI RPS NP