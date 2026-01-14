Goa's crime detection rate is highest in India, says CM Sawant

Panaji, Jan 14 (PTI) Goa has recorded a crime detection rate of 86 per cent, which is the highest in the country, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

The state government is also working to reduce the police response time, Sawant told the legislative assembly, responding to Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao's allegation that Goa is turning into the "murder capital of the country." Alemao said 26 murders occurred in 2021, 44 in 2022, and 27 in 2025.

Citing the government data, the opposition leader said 26 cases of rape were reported in 2021, 75 in 2022, 97 in 2023, 109 in 2024, and 102 in 2025.

Responding to Alemao, the chief minister said, "Goa has a crime detection rate of 86 per cent, which is the highest in the country." Sawant said the current PCR van response time is eight minutes, which would be further reduced to five minutes by providing necessary facilities to the police department.

According to Sawant, in several cases of rape, the accused is known to the victims, someone who may be staying in her neighbourhood or related to her.

Sawant said several people from other states have migrated to Goa, and the police have launched an extensive tenant verification drive.

Among other measures, CCTV cameras are installed across the coastal state. He further said the prosecution has been improved to ensure the conviction in various cases. PTI RPS NSK