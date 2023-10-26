Goa's decommissioned Aguada prison gets interactive museum to showcase state's culture, history

Panaji, Oct 26 (PTI) An interactive museum that will engage visitors in a “captivating” narrative of Goa has been inaugurated at the now-decommissioned Aguada central jail in the coastal state.

The museum, named ‘Goa - The Land, The Struggle, The People’, was inaugurated by state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Tuesday.

Khaunte said the Aguada museum will enrich Goa’s vibrant array of tourist experiences by seamlessly blending technology with engaging storytelling. “It artfully communicates the essence of Goa – its people, culture, history, and the pursuit of freedom,” he said.

Located within the historic Aguada Port Jail Complex, dating back to 1612, the museum stands as a remarkable achievement in the preservation of Goa’s rich history and vibrant culture, a senior tourism department official said.

The museum invites visitors to engage themselves in a “captivating narrative of Goa”, he said. “The museum intricately weaves together Goa’s legacy through interactive mediums and use of cutting-edge technology,” the official said.

Another tourism department official said the museum stands as a testament to Goa’s rich heritage. “It not only celebrates the historical significance of the region but also resonates with the contemporary spirit of the state, fostering responsible tourism and offering unforgettable experiences to visitors,” he said.

The official said that the museum features a myriad of interactive exhibits housed across three prison cells. Each cell offers an interactive experience, providing a captivating journey through the various aspects of Goa’s heritage and history.

The official said the museum is commissioned by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) and designed and conceptualised by Oorja Interactive and Delta Technologies.

“Aguada Interactive Museum stands as a first of its kind, effectively spotlighting Goa's heritage and culture and rendering Aguad as an essential destination for all types of visitors,” said Naveen Chopra, group CEO of Waterfront Experiences Private Limited, which is responsible for managing the facility. PTI RPS NR