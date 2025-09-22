Goa's 'Drone Didis' showcase tech skills through grassroots training

Porvorim (Goa), Sep 22 (PTI) Goa's trained 'Drone Didis' have conducted a drone demonstration for women, underlining how grassroots training programmes can equip them with cutting-edge technological skills.

Women innovators and entrepreneurs took the spotlight at a 'Seva Pakhwada' held on Saturday at Porvorim in Goa, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Drone Didi' initiative was showcased as part of the nationwide campaign promoting service, inclusivity and empowerment, officials said.

The event also featured a presentation on cyber security, aimed at spreading awareness of digital safety among women entrepreneurs and community groups, they said.

Under the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, nearly 30 women were recognised for their contributions. They included "Drone Didis", women trained in operating drones for agricultural and service applications, as well as "Lakhpati Didis", women-led startups and self-help groups running Common Service Centres, the officials said.

The lifeguards were also honoured for their role in ensuring tourist safety along Goa's beaches.

Goa's Tourism and IT Minister Rohan Khaunte, who presided over the event, said the fortnight-long Seva Pakhwada was being marked across India with activities ranging from health camps and cleanliness drives to livelihood and awareness initiatives.

"Governments exist to serve the people, and Seva Pakhwada is a sincere step in that direction. Across India, this campaign is bringing people together with one goal 'Seva', or service before self," he said.

Khaunte underlined the importance of using innovation and technology to empower communities in Goa, particularly through schemes designed to extend the benefits of tourism beyond the state's beaches.

"Initiatives like 'Goa Beyond Beaches' aim to take tourism into the hinterlands, empower communities, and showcase Goa's true diversity," he said.

As part of this effort, the minister announced that 100 women beneficiaries will receive grants of Rs 2 lakh each under the Homestay and Bed and Breakfast Scheme.

"Homestays don't just support a home but uplift entire communities," he added. PTI RPS GK