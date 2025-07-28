Goa's first solar-electric ferry was not built as per specifications, says minister

Panaji, Jul 28 (PTI) Goa Minister Subhash Phal Desai on Monday said that the state's first solar-electric hybrid ferry boat, launched in 2022, had not been built according to specifications, and the government has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The state river and navigation minister informed the legislative assembly that the ferry boat has been rendered non-operational, and the state government has decided to allow private players to run it on a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) basis.

Phal Desai had launched the ferry boat amid much fanfare in October 2022.

Raising the issue in the House, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao alleged that the tender for the ferry boat was given so that the government could "earn commission".

He pointed out that the state ports department had warned that a hybrid vessel was "not feasible for the state".

Alemao cited the port department's letter in which it stated that the vessel was uneconomical, impractical and unsuitable for Goa's weather conditions.

He alleged that despite the port department red flagging the purchase, the state government procured the vessel for Rs 3.97 crore.

Phal Desai said that the river navigation department tried to repair the boat and ply it on the Betim-Panaji route on the River Mandovi.

The ferry boat was operated for three months before being shut down for technical reasons, he said.

Phal Desai said that the government is yet to release Rs 59.36 lakh to the builder after discrepancies were found in the ferry boat's construction. PTI RPS ARU