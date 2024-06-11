Goa's geological and mineral map unveiled

Panaji, Jun 11 (PTI) The latest geological and mineral map of Goa was unveiled on Tuesday at a meeting of the state geological programming board chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The unveiling took place in the presence of Narayan Gad, Director of Mines and Geology, along with other dignitaries and officials, a state government spokesperson said.

Besides the geological and mineral map, district resource maps for North Goa and South Goa were also introduced during the meeting.

Key topics discussed included the exploration of mining leases funded by the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET).

The board also deliberated on the empanelment of agencies under the Directorate of Mines and Geology (DMG) and the establishment of a laboratory for mineral analysis, equipped with advanced instruments procured through NMET funds.

Furthermore, the profile of existing iron ore dumps will be studied by DMG-empanelled agencies utilising NMET funds, the spokesperson said.

"The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will extend its support to the DMG, Goa, in preparing proposals to tap NMET funds. Additionally, the GSI will assist in the preparation of geological reports for mineral blocks slated for upcoming auctions," he said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the status of all nine auctioned mining blocks to ensure speedy clearances and the resumption of mining activities. The review included the presence of all nine auction holders and officers from the Pollution Control Board, Environment Department, and Forest Department.

Based on the review, it was finalised that around 3-4 mines will become operational by September-October this year.

The CM also directed the auction lease holder of Shirgao to exclude the area of Shri Lairai temple and the surrounding habitation during mining.

State environment impact assessment authority has been directed to complete the process of granting environmental clearances expeditiously. Other officials have also been directed to grant the required permissions as soon as possible, the spokesperson said.