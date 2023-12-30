Goa’s health, women and child departments creating awareness about Ayushman Bharat scheme: Rane

Panaji: Goa’s health and women and child departments are creating awareness about the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme through camps and drives, said cabinet minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday.

Advertisment

ABHA #AyushmanBharat is a revolutionary initiative modifying healthcare access in India. The Health Department and Department of Women and Child Development are collaboratively working to ensure its successful implementation, paving the way for a healthier and more empowered… pic.twitter.com/IjyjWHzyKC — VishwajitRane (@visrane) December 30, 2023

The health minister of the coastal state wrote on X, “ABHA #AyushmanBharat is a revolutionary initiative modifying healthcare access in India. The Health Department and Department of Women and Child Development are collaboratively working to ensure its successful implementation, paving the way for a healthier and more empowered future for all.” The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana aims to provide free and cashless healthcare services up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families with the number of beneficiaries running up to more than 53 crore.

Rane further said, “ABHA facilitates every woman and child to have access to quality healthcare services, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status.” The health minister said that the Directorate of Health Services Goa and the Women and Child Department are organising awareness camps and drives in government hospitals as well as primary health centres and anganwadis to make people participants in India's digital healthcare ecosystem.

“Together we can build a healthier and more empowered Goa eventually contributing to the stronger and #ViksitBharat,” he added.