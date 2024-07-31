Goa’s hinterland tourism policy is in the making: Minister Khaunte

Panaji, July 31 (PTI) The Goa government is in the process of drafting a ‘Hinterland Tourism Policy’ for the coastal state which will be prepared by taking all stakeholders into confidence, tourism minister Rohan Khaunte told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by BJP legislator Dr Chandrakant Shetye, the minister said the government is working towards promoting tourism tied to the interiors of the state, popular for its beaches, with balance and all-inclusive approach.

The Hinterland Tourism Policy would be drafted by taking into confidence all the stakeholders and respective members of the assembly.

“Under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme (a central government programme), the tourism department has decided to develop two circuits, including one which links Porvorim, Aldona, up to Harvalem areas. Under the same scheme, Colva beach would also be developed,” he said.

The minister said his department will develop more infrastructure in the hinterland to promote tourism. He said places like Mayem (North Goa) already have the required infrastructure but the “lake destination” needs to be promoted.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao urged the minister to ensure that “land sharks don't usurp the land in villages in the name of hinterland tourism”. PTI RPS NR