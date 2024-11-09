Goa's marigold cultivators reap benefits of govt's subsidy

Panaji, Nov 9 (PTI) The Goa government's subsidy for marigold farmers is proving to be a boon for cultivators and has reduced the state's dependency on neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, Goa Director of Agriculture Sandeep Phal Desai schemes from the Union and state governments have encouraged farmers to cover more area under marigold plantation.

Marigolds are in demand in the coastal state during festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali and Padwa, and the dependency on other states has reduced significantly over the last couple of years.

This year, 400-odd farmers have produced 180 tonnes of marigold, covering an area of 30 hectares.

Phal Desai said 15 hectares came under marigold cultivation in 2022, and it increased to 25 hectares in 2023 and is at 30 hectares this year.

Farmers receive Rs 75,000 per hectare as subsidy, which includes Rs 16,000 under the National Horticulture Mission and Rs 59,000 under the state government's scheme for promoting the cultivation of flowers, the official said.

He said farmers from Bardez, Sattari, Sanguem, Canacona and Quepem have been cultivating marigolds as it yields instant money.

The state government has allocated Rs 90 lakh for the current fiscal for the Cultivation of Flowers scheme, he said.

Phal Desai said self-help groups prepare seeds under the state government's ATMA (Agriculture Technology Management Agency) scheme.

The state government's initiative under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has many success stories.

Sandeep Parab, a former government employee, resigned from service to take up marigold farming full time.

Parab, a resident of Sattari, North Goa, has been producing 10 tonnes of marigolds annually.

"Instead of vying for government jobs, youngsters should take up agriculture, as it is more lucrative," he said, adding that the state agriculture department has always encouraged new farmers.

Gasper Fernandes from Anjuna in North Goa said he had started cultivating marigolds on a small scale, but his operation has grown and is helping him financially. PTI RPS ARU