Goa's new agri policy aims to introduce innovation in farming, preserve biodiversity

Panaji, Mar 4 (PTI) The Goa government's new agriculture policy aims to bring innovation, technology and automation in the farming sector and preserve the rich biodiversity and agricultural heritage of the state, an official said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched the Goa State Amritkal Agriculture Policy 2025 in February to address specific challenges and capitalise on opportunities for the farming sector.

Talking to PTI videos, state Agriculture Director Sandeep Faldesai said the new policy was launched to revitalise the agriculture sector by addressing the state-specific challenges and capitalising on opportunities for growth and development.

He said the prime focus is farmers' prosperity to ensure sustainability and productivity.

“The policy emphasises the importance of innovation, technology, and research to make Goa’s agriculture sector more productive. Automation, water-soluble fertilisers, mechanisation and irrigation techniques will be introduced to ease farmers' efforts,” he said.

Faldesai said the policy focuses on preserving Goa's biodiversity and climate advantage to cultivate high-value crops.

“The focus is on preserving Goa’s rich biodiversity and agricultural heritage and integrating it with modern technology to enhance productivity, sustainability and profitability in agriculture,” he said.

The Goa government launched the new police last month to encourage organic farming, urban agriculture and agro-tourism in the state and provide subsidies to farmers for cultivating high-value crops.

Farmers in the state have welcomed the government's move.

Premanand Mhambrey, chairman of Farmers Producer Company Ltd. at Chorao village in North Goa, said the policy has a lot of positive aspects and will help promote farming amongst women and youth.

He said the policy also bans agricultural land being used for non-agricultural purposes.

Macchindranath Kauthankar, a farmer from Devgi-Chorao village, said the policy has several incentives for farmers, while Rajat Betkekar, another cultivator from the same village, the initiative blends farming and tourism and it will profit them. PTI RPS ARU