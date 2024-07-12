Goa's suspended IPS officer reinstated, posted in Andaman

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) IPS officer A Koan, who was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a woman tourist in Goa about a year ago, has been reinstated by the government, officials on Friday said.

The 2009 batch IPS officer, who was ordered not to leave Goa without permission during the period of his suspension, has been transferred and posted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Koan was suspended in August last year after the Goa Police submitted a report with the Union Home Ministry complaining that he had allegedly misbehaved with a woman tourist at a beach club in North Goa.

The Union Home Ministry in its order said it has been observed in the inquiry and disciplinary proceedings against Koan that there were no allegations of corruption against him and neither any criminal proceedings nor any judicial inquiry is pending or contemplated against the charged officer as of date.

"The President, after considering the facts and current circumstances of the case, has come to the conclusion that continuation of the suspension of Koan is no longer in the public interest and, therefore, his suspension may be revoked. And now, therefore, the President, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline 8b Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby revokes his suspension with immediate effect and reinstated him in service," the Home Ministry order said.

Subsequently, another order was issued by the ministry transferring Koan from Goa and posting him in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. PTI ACB AS AS