Goa's tourism sector performing better than national average, says minister

Panaji, Jan (PTI) Goa's tourism sector is performing better than the national average, state minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday and underlined the state government's efforts in sensitising visitors about local culture and traditions.

The tourism minister addressed a conclave of tourism stakeholders in Goa.

"Goa is performing better than the national average. Goa has great resilience and adaptability in the competitive tourism and the landscape," he told reporters while dismissing reports on the decline in tourist footfalls in Goa.

Khaunte said tourist destinations throw up unique challenges, pointing to issues raised by certain social media influencers.

"We have summed up all the issues for raising them in the Goa Tourism Board meeting chaired by the CM. After the meeting, the chief secretary will prepare an action plan," he added.

Khaunte said the government is aware of the friction between local people and tourists due to overcrowding at Baga and Calangute beaches.

"There are issues related to waste management, public transport, and cleanliness of beaches," he said.

The tourism minister referred to reports about disregarding local culture and rules in certain areas visited by budget travellers.

"There are some complaints regarding taxis but we would like to highlight that traditionally the taxi fellows have been our ambassadors in attracting long-term tourists who visit every year," he said.

Khaunte said the government is making efforts to educate visitors about respecting local culture, tradition and boundaries.

"As a state, we have our own restrictions for open-air policy. We can't be compared with Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam in the number of tourist footfalls, and tourism from a different perspective. We don't want to be Thailand," he added. PTI RPS NSK