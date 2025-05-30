Goa's unique culture pride of India: PM Modi on its statehood day

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Goa on its statehood day on Friday and lauded its unique culture as India's pride.

"Goa's unique culture is India's pride. Goan people have made a strong mark in diverse sectors. This state has always been drawing people from all over the world.

"Over the last decade, a lot of work has been done that is furthering Goa's progress. May the state continue to scale new heights of development in the times to come," he said on X.

Goa was a Union Territory till 1987, when it was granted full statehood, becoming the 25th state of India. The country's smallest state by area, it is known for its scenic beaches and is one of the most popular tourist destinations.