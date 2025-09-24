Goa's Women and Child Development dept wins SKOCH Gold Award

Panaji, Sep 24 (PTI) The Goa government's Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) has won the SKOCH Gold Award 2025 for its efforts to improve childhood nutrition through Anganwadi services.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said the award is a proud moment for Goa and reflects the state's commitment to building a healthy and strong generation.

The award is conferred by the SKOCH Group to honour exceptional achievements by individuals, institutions and projects across sectors such as governance, finance, digital innovation and social inclusion.

"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering efforts in ensuring that every child receives the right start in life through better nutrition and care," Rane posted on X.

The minister credited the achievement to WCD director Jyoti Desai and her team of Child Development Project Officers and Anganwadi Workers.

"Their tireless commitment has been instrumental in achieving this milestone," he said. PTI RPS KRK