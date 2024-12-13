Goat 'sacrificed' in full public view near Shimla, case filed

Shimla, Dec 13 (PTI) A goat was killed in a sacrifice in full view of the public in Rohru, about 110 km from Shimla here, police on Friday said.

An FIR was lodged in the matter on the complaint of a social worker.

The complainant, Surendra Papta, said that a goat was sacrificed on Shikhri Bridge near the New Bus Stand in Rohru.

A video that captured the alleged sacrifice showed up on social media and was shared widely.

It showed people witnessing the 'anusthan' (a ritual) in the presence of a deity with several vehicles stranded near the bridge.

Police said the video was old and since it was shot from a distance, it was difficult to identify the people.

Local Station House Officer Kamal said that an FIR, however, has been registered and an investigation is on. PTI BPL VN VN