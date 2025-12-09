Goats may be released in forests to prevent leopard attacks on humans: Maharashtra minister

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Tuesday said he had suggested forest officials that goats be released in large numbers in forests to stop leopards from entering human settlements in search of prey.

He was responding to a calling attention motion raised by NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad in the Maharashtra legislative assembly regarding the alarming increase in leopard attacks in the state.

"If four people are killed in leopard attacks, the state must pay Rs 1 crore (as compensation). So I told officials, instead of paying compensation after deaths, release goats worth Rs 1 crore into the forest so leopards do not venture into human habitats," the minister said.

The behaviour and living patterns of leopards have changed, he said, adding, "Earlier, they were described as forest animals, but now their habitat has shifted to sugarcane fields.

Ahilyanagar, Pune and Nashik districts were reporting the highest number of leopard-related incidents, the minister said. PTI ND KRK