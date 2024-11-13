Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal to be developed as major tourism spot: Bilaspur DC

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government has decided to develop the Gobind Sagar Lake as a major tourism hub on the lines of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadik said on Wednesday.

Sadik, who inspected the Jeoripattan area of the lake where a large island is planned to be developed as a tourist destination, said the initiative will give a new direction to tourism in the area and promote the natural beauty of the lake.

The objective of this project is to establish Bilaspur as a prominent tourism centre and offer tourists a unique experience here, he said.

Like in Andaman and Nicobar, water sports, camping, and activities related to local culture are being planned to turn it into an attractive tourist spot, the DC said.

Several key attractions and facilities will be provided to tourists under this project. Eco-friendly camping sites will be developed in the Jeoripattan area, where tourists can enjoy bonfires and local music at night, he said.

Additionally, nature trails and hiking routes will be established around the lake, the DC said.

To promote local culture and cuisine, food and cultural festivals will be organised here which will feature traditional dance, music, and drama performances by local artists, DC Sadik said.

He said this project will also create local employment opportunities such as tour guides, hotel staff and camping service providers. It will also benefit the local economy. PTI COR BPL NB NB NB