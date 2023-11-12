GoC 15 Corps visits LoC in Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with troops

Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, on Sunday visited various formations, including those deployed along the Line of Control (LoC), to celebrate Diwali with troopers.

"#ChinarCorps Cdr visited frontline units along the LoC and in hinterland to celebrate Diwali. He also conveyed best wishes for good health and happiness to their families on the occasion," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.

Lt General Ghai "complimented troops for their high morale and combat readiness”, it added.

In an earlier post, the 15 Corps extended Diwali greetings to all ranks and citizens of Kashmir.

"The Chinar Corps conveys best wishes for happiness and prosperity to all ranks, families, veterans, civil defence employees and citizens of Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali," it said.

