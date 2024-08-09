GoC 16 Corps reviews security situation along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch sector

Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) The General-officer-Commanding (GoC), White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, visited forward areas along Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri-Poonch sector and reviewed the security situation of the region.

"GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC CIF (Romeo) and GOC Ace of Spades Division, visited forward areas along the Line of Control and hinterland to review the current security situation", White Knight Corps said on X on Friday.

The GOC emphasised the importance of Indian Army's operations to ensure peace and stability, working in close coordination and synergy with other security agencies in the region. PTI AB AB KSS KSS