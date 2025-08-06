GOC 17 Mountain Division calls on Sikkim Governor

Gangtok, Aug 6 (PTI) Major General M S Rathore, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 17th Mountain Division called on Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

During the courtesy meeting, Rathore briefed the governor about the recent achievements of the Indian Armed Forces, particularly highlighting the successful operations conducted under Operation Sindoor, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

It said the governor lauded the Indian Armed Forces for the exemplary execution of Operation Sindoor and praised their unwavering dedication, resilience, and commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and security of the nation.

The governor presented Rathore with a copy of the book 'Jaisa Maine Jaana', a compilation of his speeches delivered in and outside Sikkim over the past year.

The governor also conveyed his best wishes to Major General Rathore for all his future endeavours and urged him to continue serving the nation with the same sense of duty and dedication, it said.