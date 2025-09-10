GOC 17th Mountain Division invites Sikkim guv for Nathula Victory Day celebration on Thursday

Gangtok, Sep 10 (PTI) General Officer Commanding of the 17th Mountain Division, Major General M S Rathore, paid a courtesy visit to Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

A statement by the Raj Bhavan said the visit took place on the occasion of 'Nathula Victory Day' on September 11, which is celebrated every year in memory of the soldiers of the Indian Army who laid down their lives for the country.

The GOC also met Chief Minister P S Tamang at his official residence.

In a Facebook post, the CM said the GOC briefed him on the recent achievements and operational preparedness of the Indian armed forces in the region.

"We discussed key issues including national security, infrastructure development, civil-military cooperation, and the strong coordination between the Army and the state government," he said.

Tamang added that both of them acknowledged the significance of Nathula Victory Day, a proud commemoration that honours the bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers and reinforces the shared sense of patriotism among the public. PTI COR MNB