GOC-in-C, Arunachal guv discuss border security, veterans' welfare

Itanagar, Nov 30 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, Lt Gen RC Tiwari called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) and discussed a wide range of issues including border security, welfare of ex-servicemen, along with other matters concerning the army's engagement with the state government.

Lt Gen Tiwari was accompanied by General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

In the meeting, Parnaik stressed the government's commitment to enhancing capability, strengthening infrastructure, adopting advanced technologies, promoting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', and safeguarding the welfare of soldiers and veterans.

He underscored that a strong, secure, and progressive India not only strengthens national stability but also upholds ethical use of emerging technologies and reinforces humanitarian values globally, the statement said.

Conveying the goodwill of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the governor commended the Eastern Army Commander for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders, fostering close relations with local communities, and adopting a collaborative approach in implementing the Vibrant Village Programme.

The Programme aims at comprehensive development of the select villages in mission mode and through multi-pronged strategy, by identification and development of key economic drivers based on local, natural, human and other resources.

Parnaik said the goodwill built by the Indian Armed Forces has significantly contributed to the economic well-being of border residents while simultaneously strengthening national security in these sensitive regions.

The governor also urged the Army Commander to conduct ex-servicemen rallies regularly across different parts of the state, given the challenging terrain.

He further emphasised the need to ensure active participation of Veer Naris, acknowledging their sacrifice and their important role in the veteran community, according to the statement.

Veer Naris are the widows of soldiers who gave their lives in service to the nation.