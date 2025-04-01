GoC meets LG in Jammu, discuses security situation in J-K

Jammu, Apr 1 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Rising Star Corps, Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday and discussed the prevailing security scenario.

The Rising Star Corps oversees the operational areas of Kathua, Samba and parts of Jammu districts, including the International Border belts in J-K.

During the meeting, the Lieutenant General also discussed various important aspects of security with the Lieutenant Governor, the officials said.

Lt Gen Sharawat was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Tiger Division, Major General Mukesh Bhanwala.

The meeting holds significant importance in light of the ongoing 10-day operation in Kathua district, during which two terrorists were killed, four police personnel lost their lives and three others, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries. PTI AB AB KSS KSS