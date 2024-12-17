GOC of Army's Spear Corps emphasises critical role of youth in shaping nation's future

Wokha (Nagaland), Dec 17 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps of Indian Army, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, on Tuesday emphasised the critical role of youth in shaping the future of the nation.

While interacting with cadets during his visit to the Special National Integration Camp organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Wokha district of Nagaland, he lauded the NCC's contribution in nurturing leadership, character, and a spirit of service among young citizens.

The camp, aimed at fostering unity and national integration among the youth, brought together NCC cadets from across the country to celebrate the diverse cultural fabric of India, a release issued by the defence spokesperson here said.

The GOC also commended the cadets for their discipline, enthusiasm, and commitment to national integration, the PRO said.

As part of the visit, the GOC also inaugurated the Nagaland State Day celebrations at the camp showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state, featuring traditional dances, music, and exhibitions that highlighted the state's unique identity and contributions to the nation, the PRO added.

Various state government departments have established information and souvenir stalls at the camp.

The Special National Integration Camp at Wokha being held from December 12 to 22 has cadets from all 17 directorates of the country, the official said.

It stands as a testament to the NCC's enduring mission of instilling a sense of pride and unity in the youth, fostering a stronger and more inclusive India, the PRO added. PTI NBS NBS ACD