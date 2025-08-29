GoC pays tributes to Agniveer for supreme sacrifice during anti-flood operations in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps Lieutenant General P K Mishra on Friday paid tributes to Agniveer Jimmy Ngamminlun Mate, who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-flood evacuation operation on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Scores of people, especially pilgrims, were left stranded after heavy rains lashed the Jammu region over the past two days, severely disrupting rail and road traffic. A landslide at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra claimed 34 lives, while Jammu recorded its heaviest rainfall since 1910 — 380 mm by Wednesday morning.

"GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Jimmy Ngamminlun Mate, who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-flood evacuation operation in the general area of Akhnoor on 26 August," White Knight Corps said on X.

"We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," he said. PTI AB KSS KSS