GOC reviews operational preparedness in forward areas in Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 14 Corps, Lieutenant General Rashim Bali on Tuesday visited forward areas in Ladakh and reviewed the operational and security preparedness, officials said.

During the interaction with soldiers, he lauded their steadfast tenacity and dedication despite the challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions.

His visit to forward areas comes close on the visit of the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi to forward areas along the LAC and ongoing projects in Ladakh recently.

"GOC Fire and Fury (14th) Corps visited forward areas of Ladakh to review the operational and security preparedness", Fire and Fury Corps wrote on X.