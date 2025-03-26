GoC White Knight Corps reviews prevailing security situation in Rajouri

National

GOC White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva visited the Rajouri sector

Jammu: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva visited the Rajouri sector here on Wednesday to review the security situation in the region.

He commended the troops for their professionalism in dealing with challenging conditions.

"The GOC White Knight Corps visited the headquarters of Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo) to review the security situation," the White Knight Corps said on X.

Sachdeva commended the unwavering commitment of the force and dedication of the troops in counter-terrorism operations.

