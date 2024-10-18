GoC reviews securiry situation in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 18 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding the Army's 16 Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva on Friday visited hinterland areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and reviewed the security situation of the belt.

He appreciated the unwavering commitment and dedication of all ranks towards maintaining peace and security in the region. In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, "GoC Whiteknight Corps along with GoC Romeo Force visited Kalakote and Rajouri sector to review the security situation and operational preparedness".

The officer visited various areas in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Jammu districts last week to review the security situation and operational preparedness of troops on the ground in hinterlands and forward areas along LoC. PTI AB HIG HIG