GoC reviews security situation along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Monday visited forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to assess the prevailing security situation in the sector.

“The GoC White Knight, along with the GoC Ace of Spades Division, visited forward areas of the Naushera sector to review the security situation and the operational readiness of troops along the LoC,” PRO Defence said on X.

The GoC lauded the professionalism and vigilance of the troops and urged all ranks to remain steadfast with a strong offensive posture and enhanced surveillance to ensure the sanctity of the nation’s borders. PTI AB MNK MNK