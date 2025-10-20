GOC Rising Star Corps reviews operational preparedness of troops in Kathua

Jammu, Oct 20 (PTI) Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army, on Monday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and reviewed operational preparedness of the troops on ground.

"The GOC, Rising Star Corps, reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed in the Bani-Macchedi sector in Kathua, and lauded their courage, dedication, and high state of readiness,” the defence PRO said.

The Bani-Macchedi mountainous belt in Kathua district has witnessed several attacks and encounters in the last one-and-a-half years. It is considered an infiltration route to Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts from the International Border (IB).

To prevent infiltration, the Army deployed several companies in the high-altitude Bani–Macchedi area last year. PTI AB ARI