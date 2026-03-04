GOC Rising Star Corps reviews operational preparedness of troops in Mamun sector

Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Rising Star Corps, Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat on Wednesday reviewed operational preparedness of the troops in the Mamun sector.

The Mamun sector, whose headquarters is located at Pathankot, looks after the operational areas of the twin border districts of Samba and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The GOC of Rising Star Corps reviewed operational preparedness of troops in Mamun sector," PRO, Defence, Jammu said on X.

The GOC commended the troops for their professionalism, high morale, and unwavering commitment to the nation.