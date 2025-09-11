GOC Sudarshan Chakra Corps meets MP Guv to discuss civil-military cooperation

Bhopal, Sep 11 (PTI) Lt Gen Arvind Chauhan, General Officer Commanding of Bhopal-based Sudarshan Chakra Corps, met Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Thursday to discuss issues aimed at enhancing "civil-military" synergy, an official said.

He called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, where they exchanged views on security, defence preparedness and capability building in central India, the official said.

They discussed issues of mutual interest aimed at enhancing "civil-military" synergy, the official said.

Lt Gen Chauhan and Governor Patel reaffirmed their commitment to contributing towards various nation-building endeavours, the official added.

The Bhopal-headquartered Sudarshan Chakra Corps is a strike unit of the Indian Army and is capable of conducting operations deep into enemy territory. PTI MAS GK