GoC visits forward areas in J&K's Poonch, reviews security situation

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) General Officer Commanding of the Army's 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday and reviewed the security situation.

"GOC White Knight Corps and GOC Romeo force visited Khanetar, Poonch sector, and commended troops for their efforts," the White Knight Corps said on X.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) underscored the imperative of unwavering vigilance and readiness for all contingencies in the region.

The officer visited various areas along the borderline with Pakistan and hinterland to review operational preparedness and security situation in Jammu region. PTI AB AS AS