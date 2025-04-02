GoC visits J-K's Rajouri to assess prevailing security situation

Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) Lieutenant General P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps, visited the Rajouri sector on Wednesday to assess the security situation in the region.

He commended the troops for their professionalism in handling challenging conditions.

"The GOC of White Knight Corps, along with the GOC of Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo), visited headquarters to assess the prevailing security situation in the region," the White Knight Corps said on X.

The GOC also expressed appreciation for the invaluable contributions and steadfast support of veterans in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Lieutenant General Mishra assumed command as the new GOC of the 16 Corps on Monday, urging troops to prioritise operational preparedness and ensure peace.

His visit comes in the backdrop of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops and mine blasts along the LoC in Poonch.