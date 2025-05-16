GoC White Knight Corps, other officers pay tribute to Subedar Major Pawan Kumar

Jammu, May 16 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GoC) White Knight Corps Lieutenant General P K Mishra and other officers on Friday paid tribute to Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, who was killed during Operation Sindoor and expressed solidarity with his bereaved family.

Kumar, who was killed in shelling by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, was cremated with full state honours at his native village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Sunday.

"GoC and all ranks of White Knight Corps salute the unwavering courage of braveheart Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor," White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

His valour and dedication to duty will always be remembered, it said, adding, "We continue to stand with the bereaved family in their hour of grief." PTI AB AB OZ OZ