GoC White Knight Corps reviews security situation in Rajouri

Jammu, Jul 12 (PTI) General-officer-Commanding White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva Friday visited Rajouri district's Kalakote belt and reviewed the security situation of the region.

The GOC commended troops for their professionalism in challenging conditions in the region, and exhorted them to maintain high state of morale and motivation.

"The GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo), visited Basantgarh (Udhampur) and Doda to assess the current security situation," the White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Kalakote shares borders with Reasi district's Shiv Khori area, where terrorists launched a attack on a bus carrying pilgrims on June 9, killing nine devotees and inuring 41 others.

The GoC visited the twin districts of Doda and Udhampur to assess the current security situation following recent terror incidents in the region.

In response to heightened threat perceptions from terrorist groups across various districts of the Jammu region, the GoC has been reaching out to the ground troops to review their operational readiness and security measures.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant General Sachdeva visited the forward areas of Guluthi and Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Rajouri district to review the security situation and operational preparedness.

On July 3, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, urging troops to remain steadfast in meeting all security challenges.

As per the officials, there are three-four groups of terrorists, mostly foreign militants, operating the region. PTI AB TIR TIR