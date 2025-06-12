GoC Whiteknight Corps reviews security situation in J-K's Rajouri, Doda

Jammu, Jun 12 (PTI) General Officer Commanding White knight Corps Lieutenant General PK Mishra on Thursday visited forward posts and hinterland bases in Rajouri and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir to assess the security situation in the region.

He commended the troops for their professionalism and high standards in handling challenging conditions.

"GOC, Whiteknight along with GOC CIF(Delta) and GOC Ace of Spades Division, conducted a comprehensive review of operational preparedness during visits to forward posts in Naushera sector and hinterland bases in Bhaderwah", PRO defence said.

They also visited the Corps Battle School, where the GOC commended troops for their professionalism, rigorous training, and high standards in counterterrorism operations.PTI AB DV DV