God doesn't side with sinners, says Himachal CM; comedians in Sukhu govt, BJP hits back

Shimla, May 7 (PTI) In a war of words, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hit out at the BJP saying God does not side with the "sinners", while the opposition party hit back saying the Congress government has been reduced to being a dispensation of "comedians".

Aiming at former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu on Tuesday said the leader of the opposition had said that "even God cannot save my government".

"But even the God does not side with the sinners and the government of common people has been saved by the God," the chief minister said.

Addressing an election rally at Shamshi in Kullu district in support of Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Sukhu said the party rebels had voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls in February and stayed outside the state for a month. During that period, instead of providing them security, the CRPF jawans were guarding the briefcases, he alleged.

Sukhu also alleged that Thakur also hatched a conspiracy against actor Kangana Ranaut by having her fielded from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

"Kangna is a good actress but her film will flop as her script writers are state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal and Jai Ram Thakur," he said.

On the other hand, Bindal alleged that the Sukhu government has been reduced to being a "government of comedians" and wherever Sukhu goes, he does some comedy.

Addressing the Panna Pramukh Sammelan of Nahan mandal (block), Bindal said instead of giving his report card of his 17-month rule, Sukhu is indulging in gimmickry.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who was also present in the conference, said the Congress neither has a leader nor a vision and intention. PTI BPL KSS KSS