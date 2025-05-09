‘God-Sent Tax’ unites India, funds security measures: Himanta on Cong’s ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ jab

Guwahati, May 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the GST regime, brought by the BJP-led Central government, funds the country’s security and resilience, and called it ‘God-Sent Tax’.

Sarma also dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's description of GST as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’.

The chief minister also lauded the Indian armed forces for crushing all attempts by Pakistan to strike at multiple targets in the country.

“Rafale jets and S-400 systems don’t just appear — they are built on the strength of our taxpayers,” Sarma posted on X, referring to the French fighter jets and the air defence system engaged by India in its ongoing military conflict with Pakistan.

“That’s why GST was never a 'Gabbar Singh Tax' — it’s a ‘God-Sent Tax’ that unites India and funds its security, growth, and resilience,” he added, in an apparent reference to the Congress criticising the tax regime.

Rahul Gandhi on several occasions dubbed the GST as “Gabbar Singh Tax” to allege it is harsh on businesses.

In another post on the micro-blogging site, the chief minister shared a graphic of Pakistan’s attempts to strike Indian locations and Indian armed forces success in thwarting it.

He said that from May 7 to 9, Pakistan attempted to target multiple military locations in northern and western parts of India, including Awantipora, Jammu, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Srinagar, Bhilai, Phalodi and Chandigarh.

India’s unbreakable defence ensured that all ‘targets’ were neutralised mid-air by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence System.

Debris was also neutralised before impact, ensuring zero damage, the chief minister said.

“Bonus: Pakistan’s own Air Defence system in Lahore was neutralised,” Sarma added in the post. PTI SSG NN