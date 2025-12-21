Godara-Boxer gang sharpshooter involved in Haryana court firing held in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Dec 21 (PTI) A joint team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Kutch East police apprehended an alleged sharpshooter linked to the Rohit Godara-Naveen Boxer gang, an official said on Sunday.

Vikas alias Golu Sheoran, originally from Kakroli in Haryana, was apprehended from Rapar town in Kutch district following specific intelligence inputs about his movement and hideout, he said.

"Sheoran is an active member of the Rohit Godara-Naveen Boxer gang, a criminal syndicate involved in several cases of violent crime across north India. He is allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of Lavjeet, resident of Rohtak, who was shot from inside the court premises of Bhiwani city in Haryana on September 4," an ATS release said.

"Sheoran and his associates Ajay and Rohit opened fire at close range. The weapons used in the crime were allegedly supplied by Rohit Godara. A murder case was registered at a police station in Bhiwani against several members of the Rohit Godara-Naveen Boxer gang," the release added.

Following the incident, the accused had gone underground at the instruction of the gang leaders and took shelter at Rapar, the ATS said.

Along with Sheoran, police also detained Dinkesh alias Kali Garg, a resident of Rapar, who allegedly provided shelter to the accused despite being aware of his criminal antecedents, said the release. Garg is also from Haryana and knew Naveen Boxer personally, it added.

Sheoran and Garg were handed over to the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) for further investigation and legal proceedings, it added. PTI PJT BNM