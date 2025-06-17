Godavari-Banakacharla link scheme: Telangana govt convenes meeting of all party MPs on Jun 18

Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The Telangana government has convened a meeting of MPs from the state on June 18 to discuss its opposition to the Godavari-Banakacharla (G-B) link scheme proposed by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who will make a power-point presentation in his office in the Secretariat, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would attend the meeting as chief guest.

The meeting would invite suggestions from members of all parties, he said in a release on Tuesday.

The government has also invited Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the meeting.

The Irrigation minister has sent letters and also made phone calls to MPs belonging to BJP, BRS and AIMIM, the release said.

The minister recently urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to direct the Central Water Commission (CWC) to reject the Pre Feasibility Report (PFR) submitted by Andhra Pradesh for the Godavari-Bankacharla (G-B) link scheme.

In a letter dated June 13 to the union minister, Reddy claimed that the proposed scheme violates the GWDT (Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal) Award of 1980 as well as the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

"In view of the above, it is humbly requested that you direct CWC to reject the PFR of this scheme that is presently under review by CWC and also initiate necessary action to prevent the Government of Andhra Pradesh from submitting the DPR of this scheme to CWC and also prevent AP from taking up any further action, including calling and awarding tenders," the irrigation minister had said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier said the Polavaram (Godavari)-Banakacherla project is aimed at taking surplus Godavari waters to the drought-hit regions of Andhra.

Reacting to the BRS party's concerns over irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu had highlighted that the neighbouring state need not worry as only excess water from the Godavari river will be utilised, which otherwise would drain into the sea.