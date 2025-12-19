Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 to see higher footfall than 2015: Andhra chief secy

Amaravati, Dec 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Friday said the Godavari Pushkaralu, a Kumbh Mela-like pilgrimage scheduled in 2027, is expected to attract more pilgrims than the 2015 edition.
Reviewing the preparations for Godavari Pushkaralu-2027, the chief secretary directed officials to begin comprehensive planning for the mega pilgrimage along the Godavari River in the state.
“Arrangements should be made keeping in view the expected surge in pilgrim turnout, which is likely to exceed that of the 2015 Godavari Pushkaralu,” Vijayanand said in a press release.
He instructed department secretaries to draw up strict and comprehensive plans well in advance, including micro-level planning at the district level and for bathing ghats (steps leading down to the river).
The Godavari Pushkaralu will commence on June 26, 2027, and will continue for 12 days, concluding on July 7, 2027.
Pushkaralu, a festival dedicated to the worship of rivers, is celebrated once every 12 years. PTI MS STH SSK