Godavari Pushkarams to commence from June 26, 2027

Amaravati, Dec 13 (PTI) The Godavari Pushkarams, a Kumbh Mela like pilgrimage, will commence from June 26, 2027 for 12 days in Andhra Pradesh, an official said.

M Hari Jawaharlal, ex-official secretary, Revenue (Endowments- II) Department said the government took the opinion of T Venkata Krishna Purna Prasad, Asthana Siddhanti of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to zero in on the period of the Godavari Pushkarams.

"The government, after careful examination of the matter, has decided to declare that the Godavari Pushkarams, 2027 to the Godavari River will commence from June 26, 2027 and continue for 12 days ie till July 7, 2027," said Jawaharlal in a government order (GO) on Friday.

The Endowments Commissioner sought the expertise of the TTD priest for fixing the dates of the mega pilgrimage, while the state government has also issued a notification over the religious event. PTI STH KH