Godavari river continues to be in spate

Amaravati, Oct 1 (PTI) The Godavari river is continuing to be in spate with its water level reaching 48.7 ft by 6 am on Wednesday at Bhadrachalam in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said.

The river's water level at Kunavaram touched 20.08 metres and 12.68 metres at Polavaram, it said.

"Godavari river is in spate with gushing floodwaters. The water level at Bhadrachalam touched 48.7 ft," said APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain in a release.

Floodwater inflows and outflows in Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, East Godavari district crossed over 12.1 lakh cusecs, he said.

He further said the first level warning is continuing at the barrage and added that floodwater flow could reach up to 13 lakh cusecs.

The official urged people living along the Godavari river to exercise caution due to rising flood water inflows.