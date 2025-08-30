Godavari river in Andhra sees 10.01 lakh cusecs flow, water level at Bhadrachalam hits 47.7 ft

Amaravati, Aug 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said the swollen Godavari river recorded floodwater inflows and outflows of 10.01 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, East Godavari district.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said the water level at Bhadrachalam in Telangana reached 47.7 ft by 9:16 pm on Saturday.

“Floodwater inflows are rising in the Godavari river with inflows and outflows reaching 10.01 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram (Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage),” said Jain in an official press release on Saturday night.

He said the first level warning has been issued at the barrage.

The ASDMA managing director alerted the districts of Alluri Sitaramaraju, East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada and Eluru, which could be impacted by the flood inflows.

Further, Jain advised people living in the riparian regions of the river to take precautions.

