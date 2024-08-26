Godavari river in spate as rains lash Nashik district

Nashik: Nine dams in Nashik district filled to the brim following incessant rains over the last three days, sending the Godavari river which flows through the city in spate, prompting the evacuation of some residents of areas located near its banks to safer places.

Small shops and stalls in Ramkund and Goda Ghat areas on the banks of the river have been temporarily shifted.

District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse inspected the flood situation on Monday.

On Sunday, small temples in the Ramkund area went under the water due to the flood in the Godavari river.

At 933.8 mm, Nashik district has received 75.5 per cent of the rainfall so far in the current monsoon season.

With heavy rains in its catchment area, the water stock in the Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, increased to almost 90 per cent, as per an official release.

Alandi, Waghad, Ojharkhed, Tisgaon, Bhavali, Waldevi, Bhojapur, Haranbari and Kelzar dams are 100 per cent full.