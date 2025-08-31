Godavari water level reaches 48 ft in Telangana's Bhadrachalam, second warning issued

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (PTI) The second flood warning was issued on Sunday after water levels in the Godavari river touched 48 feet at the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana, officials said.

The river reached the warning level at 9 AM, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Jitesh V Patil said.

Following heavy rains that lashed the upper catchment areas of Godavari, he urged the people living in flood-affected villages to be on alert.

Necessary measures were taken for rehabilitation and authorities were ready to set up more rehabilitation centres, if need arises, the Collector said.

He further directed the officials of the departments concerned to ensure that basic facilities like drinking water, food, medical services and power supply were made available for the people.

Following the directions of the Collector, the officials of Revenue, Police, Health, Panchayati Raj, Municipal, Power and other departments were monitoring the situation.

The public was told not to go bathing in Godavari and boat trips were completely prohibited, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the Met Centre of IMD here warned that heavy rainfall was very likely to occur at isolated places in different districts of Telangana from 1 PM on Sunday till 8.30 AM on September 3.

It further warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts during the same period.